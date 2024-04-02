Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE RSG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.00. 1,171,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,067. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

