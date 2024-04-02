Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $816.59. 530,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $807.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.77.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

