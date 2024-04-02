Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE:GL traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,280. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.69. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.17.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

