Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.47. 4,350,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,884. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.