Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $476.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,804,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,004. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $381.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

