Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 5,852 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 6,915,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,020,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Company Profile



Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

