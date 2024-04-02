Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.50.

STRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

STRA opened at $103.89 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.96.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

