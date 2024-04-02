Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) and Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) is one of 993 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Structure Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Structure Therapeutics N/A -$89.62 million -48.12 Structure Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $152.09 million -4.81

Structure Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Structure Therapeutics. Structure Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Structure Therapeutics N/A -32.69% -30.50% Structure Therapeutics Competitors -2,611.09% -195.69% -28.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.8% of Structure Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Structure Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Structure Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Structure Therapeutics Competitors 6180 18216 43949 894 2.57

Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $89.17, suggesting a potential upside of 123.03%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 74.16%. Given Structure Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Structure Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Structure Therapeutics beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. It is also developing oral small molecule therapeutics targeting other GPCRs for the treatment of pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases, including ANPA-0073, a biased agonist for apelin receptor, a GPCR that has been implicated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LTSE-2578, an investigational oral small molecule lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of IPF. The company was formerly known as ShouTi Inc. Structure Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

