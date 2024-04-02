Substratum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55.39 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $55.39 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00047988 USD and is up 33.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $69.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

