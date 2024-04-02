Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Purchases $22,919.68 in Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) Director James P. Geary II acquired 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $22,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,569 shares in the company, valued at $807,535.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SMMF stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 17,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,498. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on SMMF

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.