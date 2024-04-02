Superdry (LON:SDRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.72

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.72 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.92 ($0.16), with a volume of 17409309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.80 ($0.36).

Superdry Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The firm has a market cap of £12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.11.

Superdry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.