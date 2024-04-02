T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,201,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,731,137 shares of company stock worth $932,836,118. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $161.74. The stock had a trading volume of 310,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,488. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

