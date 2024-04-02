Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
Table Trac Stock Performance
Table Trac stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.07.
Table Trac Company Profile
