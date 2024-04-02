Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,037,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 176,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. 16,899,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,210,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

