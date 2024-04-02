Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.18. 728,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,193. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.67.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

