Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 867,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

