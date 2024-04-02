Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.57.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.29.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
