Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 1st

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

