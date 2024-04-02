Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dollar General from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DG opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average of $130.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,047,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,290,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

