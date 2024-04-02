Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $682.54 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Terra has a total market cap of $682.54 million and approximately $88.03 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000885 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000693 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 701,669,932 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.