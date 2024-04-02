TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.98

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$64.98 and last traded at C$62.50, with a volume of 2053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.03.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.43.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$228.09 million for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other TerraVest Industries news, Senior Officer Marilyn Boucher purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. 32.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Featured Articles

