Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.89.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.59 on Tuesday, reaching $166.63. The company had a trading volume of 116,441,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,568,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.65 and its 200-day moving average is $219.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

