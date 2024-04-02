Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,644. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

