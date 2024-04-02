Tezos Price Tops $1.22 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00001879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $40.58 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001470 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000880 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 997,177,805 coins and its circulating supply is 976,539,046 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.