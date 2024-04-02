The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in AES by 55.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. 3,716,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.