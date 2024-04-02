The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Update

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 694,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.68. Andersons has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $58.84.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Andersons

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,751,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,683 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

