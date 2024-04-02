The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.75 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 1,885,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 22.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

