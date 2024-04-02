The OLB Group (OLB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The OLB Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLB traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,695. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.46. The OLB Group has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ronny Yakov purchased 784,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $603,843.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,469.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronny Yakov purchased 784,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $603,843.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,469.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick G. Smith acquired 392,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $301,921.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 642,929 shares in the company, valued at $495,055.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The OLB Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The OLB Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

