The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Cut by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

