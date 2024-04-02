The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,988 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

