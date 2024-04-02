TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

CSX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,302,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,652,697. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

