TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $8.90 on Tuesday, hitting $290.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,924. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.08 and its 200-day moving average is $235.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at $504,585,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,628 shares of company stock worth $85,753,347 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

