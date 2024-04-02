TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,282 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.04.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

