TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.96. 5,009,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,042. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.