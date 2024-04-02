TIAA Trust National Association Has $22.82 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $22,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,078 shares of company stock worth $18,599,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $569.82. 729,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,064. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.