TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

