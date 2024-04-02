TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. 30,662,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,360,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

