TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,664 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 170,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.26. 6,877,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,286,427. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

