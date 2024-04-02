TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,374 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis Trading Down 1.8 %

PLD stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,000. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

