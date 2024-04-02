TIAA Trust National Association Sells 252 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $626.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $175.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $648.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.72. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

