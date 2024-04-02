TIAA Trust National Association Sells 29,621 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,621 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $715,198,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.00. 4,378,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.