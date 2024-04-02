TIAA Trust National Association Sells 76,281 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,709 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 76,281 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Finally, Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,544,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092,086. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

