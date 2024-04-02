TIAA Trust National Association Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,176 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,934. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

