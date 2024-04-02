Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 5.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 18,723,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 25,774,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
Tilray Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.
Insider Activity at Tilray
In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
