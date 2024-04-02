Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 5.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 18,723,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 25,774,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Tilray Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tilray by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Tilray by 8.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tilray by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tilray by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

