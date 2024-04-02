TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.49. TMC the metals shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,448,628 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $518.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.
In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,282.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
