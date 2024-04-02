TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.49. TMC the metals shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,448,628 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,282.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,970 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth $971,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

