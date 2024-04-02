Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Stock Price Down 7%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 97,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 360,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRML shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.33.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRML. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

