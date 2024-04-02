Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 124,397 call options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average volume of 89,788 call options.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. 19,493,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,336,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a market cap of $476.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,274,475 shares in the company, valued at $228,855,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,274,475 shares in the company, valued at $228,855,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,029,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,378,444. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,668,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

