TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 15,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,358.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $166,759.89.

On Monday, March 4th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $1,242,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,281,750.00.

Shares of TMDX stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 551,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 595.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

