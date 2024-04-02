Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.69.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $228.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.80 and its 200 day moving average is $191.14. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $230.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

