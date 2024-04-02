TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 114,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,121,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,171,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 569,323 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

SelectQuote Trading Down 5.0 %

SelectQuote stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 352,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.39.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.44 million during the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

