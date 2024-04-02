TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $302,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 63,378 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after buying an additional 30,323,011 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 212.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

